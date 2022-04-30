× Expand Emilee Johnson - Humane Educational Society- Foster Coordinator Kitten and Puppy Hero Shower Poster Letter Sized Purrs and Paws Hero Shower

Hi!

Humane Educational Society hosts Purrs and Paws Hero Shower to raise money and supplies for upcoming kitten/puppy season!

On April 30th from 1-4 pm, The Humane Educational Society will be hosting a non-traditional baby shower for you guessed it: puppies and kittens! Come out to our location at 4155 Randolph Circle and be a hero to homeless animals!

With kitten and puppy season starting, we will be in need of donations and fosters more than ever. Last year we had over 1,200 animals that went through foster care. Help us shower our animals with donations from our wish list! Visit our educational booths and talk to current foster parents. We will also have light refreshments, games, and animal cuddles for shower attendees. Kids are welcome!

“It’s so exciting to be able to share a slice of foster life with the general population of animal lovers through our Purrs & Paws event! It’s an honor I don’t take lightly, and it’s worth every shed tear, goodbye, and sleepless night. Each pet that crosses our threshold only knows love, and it’s something they will always carry with them.” Keyren Burgess- volunteer and foster

Find gift ideas at www.heschatt.org/goods and take a look at our kitten and puppy lists!. If you can’t make it to the event, you can order donations to be sent to the shelter or you can bring donations to a donation box at some of these awesome supporting businesses : Animal Clinic East, Animal Clinic Inc Downtown, Stockdales, Middle Valley Animal Hospital, Ashland Terrace Animal Hospital, If It's Tails Pet Grooming, Wildflowers on Signal, PetSense Signal Mountain.

Thank you to our event sponsors Nourishpoint, Live it! Realty, Goodowens Construction, and Keditrix Editing Service.

View more details about the event at: https://www.heschatt.org/event-details/purrs-and-paws-hero-shower