Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event

Join Humane Educational Society at Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. for Purrs & Pints, a kitten adoption event on Sunday, July 14th from 12-4PM. Play with the cutest little kittens that are looking for their fur-ever home while enjoying a craft brew or gosa-mosa! Help support HES by bringing in a can of cat food or kitty litter and receive $3 off Gatino Gosa, or make a donation to HES & get a canned beer.

Meet your future fur-baby on July 14th 🐱

Kittens in photo: Peyton and Pippin

Adopt, don't shop!

About HES:

Our mission at HES is to provide a safe haven for homeless, abused and neglected animals in our community and advocate on their behalf. We have moved into an era of renewed determination to bring hope to the thousands of wayward animals who find their way to our shelter each year. In order to achieve our goals, we are reaching out to the community to connect people with animals. Together, we can improve the lives of those who cannot speak for themselves.

HES Contact Information:

212 N. Highland Park Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37404 | Phone: 423-624-5302 | Fax: 423-624-5017

21+ Event