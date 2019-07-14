Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event

to Google Calendar - Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event - 2019-07-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event - 2019-07-14 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event - 2019-07-14 12:00:00 iCalendar - Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event - 2019-07-14 12:00:00

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join Humane Educational Society at Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. for Purrs & Pints, a kitten adoption event on Sunday, July 14th from 12-4PM. Play with the cutest little kittens that are looking for their fur-ever home while enjoying a craft brew or gosa-mosa! Help support HES by bringing in a can of cat food or kitty litter and receive $3 off Gatino Gosa, or make a donation to HES & get a canned beer.

Meet your future fur-baby on July 14th 🐱

Kittens in photo: Peyton and Pippin

Adopt, don't shop!

About HES:

Our mission at HES is to provide a safe haven for homeless, abused and neglected animals in our community and advocate on their behalf. We have moved into an era of renewed determination to bring hope to the thousands of wayward animals who find their way to our shelter each year. In order to achieve our goals, we are reaching out to the community to connect people with animals. Together, we can improve the lives of those who cannot speak for themselves.

HES Contact Information:

212 N. Highland Park Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37404 | Phone: 423-624-5302 | Fax: 423-624-5017

21+ Event

Info

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event - 2019-07-14 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event - 2019-07-14 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event - 2019-07-14 12:00:00 iCalendar - Purrs & Pints | Kitten Adoption Event - 2019-07-14 12:00:00
DI 16.28

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

July 12, 2019

Saturday

July 13, 2019

Sunday

July 14, 2019

Monday

July 15, 2019

Tuesday

July 16, 2019

Wednesday

July 17, 2019

Thursday

July 18, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours