Q&A with Queens & Kings

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

This Friday night our cast is streaming on Google Hangouts! We would love to hang out, drink up, and answer any and all questions you have for some of your local drag queens and kings!

So grab yourself a drink, a snack, and get ready to hang out with Ophelia Cox, Jessica Christt, Briana Adams, Gin Von Tonic, Gemini Silverwolf, Spike Leon, and Candy Pop Rockz, quarentine style!

Come interact and have some fun with these local superstars from the comfort of your own home! Stream starts at 9:30pm. Links and additional info TBA.

Facebook Events: https://www.facebook.com/events/679321162820587/

This & That
Google Calendar - Q&A with Queens & Kings - 2020-04-10 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Q&A with Queens & Kings - 2020-04-10 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Q&A with Queens & Kings - 2020-04-10 21:30:00 iCalendar - Q&A with Queens & Kings - 2020-04-10 21:30:00
