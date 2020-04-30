QuaranPint Night Series: Climbing and Covid-19
Join us virtually as we talk all things climbing-related with SCC members and other climbing organizations in the South.
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/3453797278017568/
ATTENTION CLIMBERS! We know there's been some confusion and questions regarding climbing right now- If you have a question, please fill out the google form below and we will try our best to help answer during this upcoming virtual pint night!
https://forms.gle/QbVf1mahf516aibt9
Thursday Evening Guest Speakers:
- Zach Lesch-Huie, Access Fund Southeast Director
- Wes Whitaker, American Alpine Club- Atlanta Chapter
- Mike Reardon, Carolina Climbers Coalition
- Kyle King, Central Appalachia Climbers Coalition (CACC)
- Aaron Parlier, CACC
- Brad Mathisen, CACC
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4053421797
or Meeting ID: 405 342 1797
Looking forward to sharing a virtual cold one with you all!