QuaranPint Night Series: Climbing and Covid-19

Join us virtually as we talk all things climbing-related with SCC members and other climbing organizations in the South.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/3453797278017568/

ATTENTION CLIMBERS! We know there's been some confusion and questions regarding climbing right now- If you have a question, please fill out the google form below and we will try our best to help answer during this upcoming virtual pint night!

https://forms.gle/QbVf1mahf516aibt9

Thursday Evening Guest Speakers:

Zach Lesch-Huie, Access Fund Southeast Director

Wes Whitaker, American Alpine Club- Atlanta Chapter

Mike Reardon, Carolina Climbers Coalition

Kyle King, Central Appalachia Climbers Coalition (CACC)

Aaron Parlier, CACC

Brad Mathisen, CACC

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4053421797

or Meeting ID: 405 342 1797

Looking forward to sharing a virtual cold one with you all!