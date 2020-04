Come celebrate earth day with us virtually as we invite speakers from the Environmental/Outdoor Non-profit sector to share their insight.

Featuring speakers from:

SORBA

North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy

Land Trust for Tennessee

Hamilton County Parks

and more!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2534171070244857/

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85359711143 or Meeting ID: 853 5971 1143