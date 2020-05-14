QuaranPint Night: Womxn Climbers + Film Fest

No Man's Land Film Festival is back with round two of films! Join us virtually for a night packed with womxn climbers doing rad things. These new films filled with more grit, laughter, love, and adventure so if you missed out on our February event, you are invited to a virtual film screening and BRAND NEW films from our 2020 lineup!

Suggested donation is $10 - $15 and films will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT. You will have a five-hour window to enjoy the films.

There will be a panel before the No Man's Land Film Festival so make sure to tune-in with us!

Join SCC Panel: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5758667695

or Meeting ID: 575 866 7695