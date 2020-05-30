Quarantease: The Post Apocalyptic Showcase

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Quarantease: The Post Apocalyptic Showcase

Dolls! The dancin time is here! Join us, in our post apocalyptic wasteland...as we tease, taunt and dance you back to life! Space is very limited...costume face mask suggested! We will have a costume face mask contest with PRIZES! 

Tickets for the show are $20, in advance (since seating is very limited, we will sellout), if we dont? tickets are $25 the day of. This show will be beyond the THUNDERDOME! Dont miss out!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/617240772199767/

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Theater & Dance
