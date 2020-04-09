Quarantine Cooking: Pantry Essentials - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Quarantine Cooking

In this virtual course, Chef Amanda will walk you through three fundamental preparations of three basic varieties of dry beans. Dry beans are a shelf-stable and economic way to stock your pantry, and with a little know-how can be transformed into delicious and healthy meals. Along with virtual instruction from Amanda's home kitchen on how to prepare your beans, you will also receive three recipe ideas to use with your prepared beans for each variety. That's 9 meal ideas and recipes in addition to the 3 different preparation methods! This virtual cooking class will have you finally reaching in the back of that cabinet, and pulling out meals that are fun to prepare, healthy, exciting, and delicious!

About the teacher:

Amanda Angel has had a passion for food her whole life. Even as a child, Amanda was reading cookbooks and incessantly watching cooking shows (way before they were cool), infatuated with the idea that amazing tasting food could be prepared in healthy ways. And just the same, that healthy food does not need to be boring! Home cooking is the center of Amanda's food philosophy. Nothing shares your heart like cooking for your loved ones. Amanda has experienced creating in the kitchen of St. John's Restaurant, and has also been trained in traditional Chinese cuisine, eating her way through China summer of 2019.