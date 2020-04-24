QuaranTunes @Noon With Earl Brackin

WoodSongs Dalton has been working with regional and national musical artists to produce QuaranTunes @Noon, a live streaming performance Facebook.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the DEO Clinic, a 501(c)3 that provides medical care to low income uninsured individuals. Proceeds from this concert will be matched up to $1,000 by an anonymous donor. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made online at http://www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P.O. Box 814 Dalton, GA 30722.

The concerts can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/woodsongsdaltonconcerts/ at noon EDT on Fridays during the month of April and May. The concert series, now in its tenth year has provided the North Georgia area with family friendly music while benefiting local non-profits. Previous concerts in the Quarantunes @Noon series remain available for those who were unable to view the performances live.