The Quebe Sisters Concert to benefit Metanoia Prison Ministries

First Presbyterian Church 554 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This is a free concert (a love offering will be taken) of the Quebe Sisters, who play their own style of Western Progressive Swing music. There will also be a silent auction to include paintings and clocks made by prisoners at Walker State Prison, along with a weekend getaway at a luxury cabin in the Smokey Mountains and other items!

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
5596817858
please enable javascript to view
