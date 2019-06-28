Queens of The Palace

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Every Friday night at The Palace Theater in Downtown Chattanooga, there are drag shows. The shows feature a variety of entertainers and special guests. The doors open at 10:30, show begins at 11:00pm. It is always a fierce time! It is a relaxed theater environment with great drinks and great drag queens!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
4238036578
DI 16.25

