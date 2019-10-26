Quest for Light

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

In darkness and despair each must arise and be a bearer of light. But how and where do we find the strength and wisdom, the courage to help and to heal? How do we find our way? Join performance artist Helen Butler for an afternoon of storytelling, live music, and theater games that will energize and inspire. Free & all are welcome.

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
