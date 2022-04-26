× Expand thechattery.org Quit Being So Good Lunch & Learn

Don’t miss this conversation with Kristi Hemmer and Stefanie Crowe as part of Kristi’s Unapologetic Tour and the launch of her book Quit Being So Good.

Lunch is provided. Please note: Masks are optional.

This event is sponsored by AegleWealth. All proceeds go toward The Chattery’s mission of providing fun, affordable and accessible education.

About the presenters:

Why do women shrink in a classroom, boardroom, and conversation? Educator turned Social Entrepreneur Kristi Hemmer, M.Ed. founded Academy for Women’s Empowerment, SBC (AWE) in 2013 to answer that question, solve the problem, and create a safer and more equitable world for women. Then, Kristi wondered, What would be different if women were unapologetic? So she wrote a book, bought a MOXIEmobile, and is spreading MOXIE around the world.

Stefanie Crowe is a wealth advisory and banking veteran, entrepreneur and angel investor. Along with founding AegleWealth in 2020, she is Co-Founder and General Partner with The JumpFund, a fund investing in early-stage female-led ventures around the southeast. AegleWealth is a boutique planning and wealth management firm based in Chattanooga, working with clients around the country. Along with exploring principles around wealth-building, Stefanie supports her clients in pursuing their fullest potential and balancing achievement with well-being.