Rachel Landrum Crumble Virtual Book Launch

The Chattanooga Writers Guild presents a virtual book launch of Rachel Landrum Crumble's new book of poetry, Sister Sorrow.

We will begin with announcements of upcoming events and recent accolades, followed by twenty minutes of poems from the forthcoming book. Following the featured speaker, we will hold an open mic as time permits.

"The task in Rachel Landrum Crumble's lyrically heroic Sister Sorrow is to write against what Emily Dickinson called "heavenly hurt" as well as its earthly counterpart, and how wonderfully it succeeds! Indeed, as it moves through its sections from mourning to wonder in a deft, masterful way, it is as if we are following the pattern of a redemptive ode. Early on, for example, she exclaims, "my own pain shimmers like wind- / chimes," — that complex metaphor and line break announcing not only the pain but the hope in the music of poetry itself. So, while "grief will live on in the rubble," the triumph here is in discovering how, like the fireflies in "Luminous," we have to "light the world from inside out." I, for one, am fully enlightened by this wonderful and moving book." –Richard Jackson, author of Broken Horizons and Where the Wind Comes From