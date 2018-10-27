Rachel Sumner and Ian Fitzgerald

Join us as we welcome back Rachel Sumner! Rachel performed at the Tomorrow Building last January with Twisted Pine, and we're so thrilled she's coming back through! She is touring the South in support of my upcoming solo album in tandem with the award-winning songwriter/performer Ian Fitzgerald.

$10 advance/$12 at the door. Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm. BYO beverages and snacks. Some seating will be on the floor-- feel free to bring blankets and pillows.

About Rachel Sumner:

Since relocating from the west coast to the east in 2011 to study at the Berklee College of Music, Rachel Sumner has become one of the most vital voices in Boston's thriving roots music scene. Most prominently, Rachel is the guitarist and one of the primary songwriters and lead vocalists in Twisted Pine, a progressive bluegrass band whose self-titled debut album (Signature Sounds, 2017) has propelled them to the main stages of festivals such as Green River Festival, FreshGrass Festival, DelFest, and Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival. Rachel also leads the folk-country trio Sumner & Moss, an outlet for her more traditional roots music inclinations. Sumner's musical influences, however, extend well beyond bluegrass, folk, and country to classical, indie, pop, and beyond. While Rachel's songs could hold their own on the strength of their melodies alone, she is equally as interested in incorporating literary influences into her lyrics and in exploring the possibilities that exist in the overlap of her many divergent inspirations. It is in this spirit of creative discovery that Rachel has created her first solo EP, Anything Worth Doing, which she will independently release in November 2018. To this EP and to her solo shows, Rachel brings a collection of wonderfully original new songs; her prowess as a multi-instrumentalist and singer; and the unique perspective and curiosity that have helped make her one of the most promising singer-songwriters working today.

www.rachelsumnermusic.com

About Ian Fitzgerald

Hailed as "the songwriter's songwriter" by the Newport Folk Festival, Ian Fitzgerald has been criss-crossing the country over the past several years performing his original songs at festivals, theatres, barrooms, and living rooms. Based in New England, Ian performs primarily as a solo act. Ian's first attempts at songwriting coincided with a deepening appreciation of early folk music, which helped establish the path he would follow with his own work. After three albums in quick succession, Ian evaluated what he'd learned about the songwriting and record-making processes and applied those lessons to his two most recent albums, No Time To Be Tender and You Won't Even Know I'm Gone. The result has been a growing recognition of Ian's work and songwriting ability, including a full touring schedule that has seen him perform in 39 states over the past two years; multiple performances at the Newport Folk Festival; and shows opened for Iris DeMent, Joan Shelley, Twisted Pine, Darlingside, The Ballroom Thieves, and many more. Ian is currently writing the material for his next release, with plans to begin recording in late 2018.

www.ianfitzgerald.com

FB.com/ianfitzgeraldmusic