Racial Equity in The Arts

This week our Friday (10:30 a.m.) Zoom gathering will focus on racial equity issues in the local arts sector. We will have a conversation with Sarah Marquez Berestecky, Anti-Racism Educator/Community Organizer and Co-chairperson for CALEB (Chattanooga in Action for Love, Equality and Benevolence), www.dismantleracism.com along with reflections through poetry and song.

The ArtsBuild Zoom Meeting is open to the public. PLEASE NOTE: To keep track of participants, we are requesting that you REGISTER for the event.

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvd-6vpzgpGNZqg2BRZphnjOiaDfUFNgJo

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.