The Rad Ole Opry

The Rad Ole Opry is a brand new showcase featuring the best in standup comedy and live music! Local legends of pop country, GoodCop/RadCop, will be joined by their pals to perform duets, tell jokes, and goof around with other performers throughout the South East. This show will feature music from Gabbie Watts, DJ Mr. Mean and also feature a rap battle between Carter Deems (Wildin' Out) and Jimmy Nerdork Sowell!

This is guaranteed to be a rad time!