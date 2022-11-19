Radium Girls

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Chattanooga State presents a theatre production of Radium Girls, by D.W. Gregory  

Friday, November 18 & 19 at 7 pm, Sunday, November 20 at 2:30 p.m. 

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre, 4501 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406 

Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls highlights the events of 1926; luminous watches were all the rage, until women who worked in the factories producing them began to grow ill from exposure to the radium used to paint them. This is a powerful theatrical ensemble piece following a woman’s journey to justice. 

Radium Girls will be directed by guest director Amanda Medlin and assistant directed by guest Eric Jackson. The performances will be stage managed by Maggie Williams. Radium Girls is presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing.

Admission is FREE for ChattState students, faculty, and staff. Admission is $15 for the general public. 

