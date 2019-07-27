Ragin' Cajun Music Fest

Google Calendar - Ragin' Cajun Music Fest - 2019-07-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ragin' Cajun Music Fest - 2019-07-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ragin' Cajun Music Fest - 2019-07-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Ragin' Cajun Music Fest - 2019-07-27 11:00:00

Northwest Georgia Bank Amphitheatre 220 Catoosa Circle, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 30736

SATURDAY- July 27, 2019 11AM-7PM

Come Out to Collegedale Ragin' Cajun Music Fest

NW Georgia Ampitheatre --220 Catoosa Circle Ringgold, GA (Benton Place Campus)

FREE ADMISSION ~ FREE PARKING

LIVE MUSIC, GREAT FOOD, AND FUN!!

Bring your Lawn Chairs -- 50/50 Raffle $2/ticket or 3 for $5. ... No outside food and drinks PLEASE Pets must be on a leash at all times and you must bring supplies to clean up their waste to ensure everyone have a great time.

Visit www.targetmarketingmedia.com OR FB www.facebook.com/BBQbluesandbluegrass for more Information

**Crawfish Eating Contest** ***Low Country/ Cajun Boil Competition**

**ARTS, CRAFT, DIRECT SALES, AND BUSINESS VENDORS NEEDED****

Entertainers Needed (Singers, Bands, Dance, Dance Teams, Solo Artist, Martial Arts, Fashion Show, etc.)

APPLICATION: http://www.targetmarketingmedia.com/ragin-cajun-music-fest-online-application.html

****SPONSORS NEEDED**** For More Information contact 423-486-7597 www.targetmarketingmedia.com

Ragin' Cajun Music Fest

*$110 for Arts & Craft Vendors-11x11

* $110 for Direct Sales, Retail Sales, Merchandise-11x11

*$190-1-2 Item food item or drink vendors Food Truck & Drink Vendors -15x15

*$245 Multiple Food item Vendors 15x15

Go to our website to Pay www.targetmarketingmedia.com or we can send you an invoice.

Info

Northwest Georgia Bank Amphitheatre 220 Catoosa Circle, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 30736 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
4234867597
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Ragin' Cajun Music Fest - 2019-07-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ragin' Cajun Music Fest - 2019-07-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ragin' Cajun Music Fest - 2019-07-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Ragin' Cajun Music Fest - 2019-07-27 11:00:00
DI 16.20

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

May 21, 2019

Wednesday

May 22, 2019

Thursday

May 23, 2019

Friday

May 24, 2019

Saturday

May 25, 2019

Sunday

May 26, 2019

Monday

May 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours