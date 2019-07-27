SATURDAY- July 27, 2019 11AM-7PM

Come Out to Collegedale Ragin' Cajun Music Fest

NW Georgia Ampitheatre --220 Catoosa Circle Ringgold, GA (Benton Place Campus)

FREE ADMISSION ~ FREE PARKING

LIVE MUSIC, GREAT FOOD, AND FUN!!

Bring your Lawn Chairs -- 50/50 Raffle $2/ticket or 3 for $5. ... No outside food and drinks PLEASE Pets must be on a leash at all times and you must bring supplies to clean up their waste to ensure everyone have a great time.

Visit www.targetmarketingmedia.com OR FB www.facebook.com/BBQbluesandbluegrass for more Information

**Crawfish Eating Contest** ***Low Country/ Cajun Boil Competition**

**ARTS, CRAFT, DIRECT SALES, AND BUSINESS VENDORS NEEDED****

Entertainers Needed (Singers, Bands, Dance, Dance Teams, Solo Artist, Martial Arts, Fashion Show, etc.)

APPLICATION: http://www.targetmarketingmedia.com/ragin-cajun-music-fest-online-application.html

****SPONSORS NEEDED**** For More Information contact 423-486-7597 www.targetmarketingmedia.com

*$110 for Arts & Craft Vendors-11x11

* $110 for Direct Sales, Retail Sales, Merchandise-11x11

*$190-1-2 Item food item or drink vendors Food Truck & Drink Vendors -15x15

*$245 Multiple Food item Vendors 15x15

Go to our website to Pay www.targetmarketingmedia.com or we can send you an invoice.