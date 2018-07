The inaugural Rail and Hops Brewers Festival will take place in the Glenn Miller Gardens at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Entertainment destination in the Southside of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

This curated event will focus on the artistry of brewing hand-crafted beers from brewers that are local, regional, and beyond, as well as culinary experiences showcasing chefs and restaurants. Featuring live music, entertainment, and more!