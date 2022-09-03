× Expand Benefiting SoundCorps Rail & Hops Brewers Festival

The annual Rail & Hops Brewers Festival will take place in Miller Park in Downtown Chattanooga, TN featuring over 30 local, regional, and national breweries each representing two or more craft brews. Lee Fields & The Expressions headline the main stage with Strung Like a Horse and The Shady Recruits offering support.

This curated tasting event with a focus on the artistry of brewing hand-crafted beers from brewers that are Local, Regional, and beyond as well as having food options available for purchase. Featuring live music entertainment and more!

We are excited to be partners in the Live Music is Back Series, which features months of concerts across Chattanooga. Through a partnership between Chattanooga Tourism Co. and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, musicians, performing arts organizations and event production companies will animate city streets and stages all summer long. For more information go to visitchattanooga.com/livemusic

We believe beer and music go together like barley and hops...

Proceeds from the Rail and Hops Brewers Festival benefit SoundCorps mission of supporting our local music economy.