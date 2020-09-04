Rails and Reels - October Sky

Hi everyone - we are offering a "donation" movie night in the Wye! Rails and Reels will be featuring October Sky (starring none other than Steam Queen 4501) on September 4th.

Please reserve your spot with a donation at https://shop.tvrail.com/rails-and-reels. You have to register online for entrance to the Movie.

The event will be set up socially distancing customers so that all can enjoy a safe evening.

The Depot Deli will be open offering many tasty treats, deli fresh sandwiches, and cool beverages. We hope you can join us!