The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, hold their popular Rain Barrel class on Saturday March 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. MGHC classes take place at the UT Extension, Agricultural Service Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, located off Bonny Oaks Drive. The cost is $40 per person and includes the barrel plus the spigot and overflow pipe. Advance registration is required as only 12 spots are available. Participants are advised to wear work clothes and bring extra mats to protect car interiors from glue residue. (Note: A 55-gallon rain barrel fits in an SUV.) To register, call the UT Extension at (423) 855-6113 or visit http://mghc.org/.

Connie Giles, one of the master gardener who teaches the class, comments, “Rain barrels are placed near gutters and downspouts to capture rain water from your roof and hold it for later use such as on lawns, gardens or indoor plants. Collecting roof runoff in rain barrels reduces the amount of water that flows from your property. Plus, it’s a great way to conserve water and use it later in your garden! In this class participants will learn about the benefits of having a rain barrel to catch water runoff and how much water can be collected in even a short amount of rain, as well as how to prepare your rain barrel and take care of it between seasons. Each participant will receive a 55-gallon plastic container and learn how to convert it into a useful vessel for holding water by adding a spigot, overflow pipe, and priming for waterproof sealing. Stencils will also be provided for future decorating and customizing. Everyone has a really good time and goes home with something useful for their garden!”