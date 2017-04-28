Raise the Roof

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area is hosting its annual gala, Raise the Roof, on Friday, April 28 at the Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center. The evening begins at 5:30 pm with a cocktail reception and silent. Dinner, a formal program and dancing will take place from 7 pm – 10 pm. Tickets to Raise the Roof are $100 for individual and $600 for a table of 8. To purchase tickets call 423.756.0507 or visit www.habichatt.org.

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

423-756-0507

