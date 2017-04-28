Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area is hosting its annual gala, Raise the Roof, on Friday, April 28 at the Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center. The evening begins at 5:30 pm with a cocktail reception and silent. Dinner, a formal program and dancing will take place from 7 pm – 10 pm. Tickets to Raise the Roof are $100 for individual and $600 for a table of 8. To purchase tickets call 423.756.0507 or visit www.habichatt.org.