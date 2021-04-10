Raised Bed Gardening 101

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Raised Bed Gardening 101

Would you like to grow your own fresh vegetables and herbs, but think you don’t have the space, time or green thumb to do so?

As a member of the Garden Coach Society, and a certified Garden Coach, instructor Karen Creel will use her 30 years of growing vegetable gardens to take you from confusion to confidence.

In this class, we will talk about raised bed kitchen gardens: why you should plant in raised beds, where to locate your raised bed, soil, and planting, what you want to grow, and when and how to plant it. At the end of class you will develop a 4x4 foot garden plan for either a cool or warm season planting.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/4/10/raised-bed-gardening-101

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning, Home & Garden
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Raised Bed Gardening 101 - 2021-04-10 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Raised Bed Gardening 101 - 2021-04-10 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Raised Bed Gardening 101 - 2021-04-10 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Raised Bed Gardening 101 - 2021-04-10 10:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 9, 2021

Wednesday

March 10, 2021

Thursday

March 11, 2021

Friday

March 12, 2021

Saturday

March 13, 2021

Sunday

March 14, 2021

Monday

March 15, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours