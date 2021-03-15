Raised Bed Gardening 101

Would you like to grow your own fresh vegetables and herbs, but think you don’t have the space, time or green thumb to do so?

As a member of the Garden Coach Society, and a certified Garden Coach, instructor Karen Creel will use her 30 years of growing vegetable gardens to take you from confusion to confidence.

In this class, we will talk about raised bed kitchen gardens: why you should plant in raised beds, where to locate your raised bed, soil, and planting, what you want to grow, and when and how to plant it. At the end of class you will develop a 4x4 foot garden plan for either a cool or warm season planting.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com