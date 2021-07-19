Randall Coleman Meet & Greet

UTC Fine Arts Center 725 Vine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Randall Coleman Meet & Greet

Join us on July 19 in the UTC Band Room between 7-9 for a celebratory, introductory meeting.

The selection of Randall Coleman has generated a tremendous amount of state-wide and regional excitement for the UTC band program.

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Band Alumni are excited to host a “Meet and Greet” with Randall Coleman.

Hear about upcoming plans for the UTC band in a new centennial at 7:30pm.

RSVP at https://utcband.com/meet-rsvp-form/ or https://tinyurl.com/2rc8rj6y

Please help us spread word and attend if you can.

The hope is we can influence enough incoming UTC freshman from local high school band programs to give the UTC Marching Band a try this Fall and double or even triple the size of the band in time for band camp..

