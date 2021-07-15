Randy Steele

Randy Steele will take the Wanderlinger stage on Thursday, July 15, for a solo show!

Doors 7:00PM | Show 8:00PM | Cover $7.

21+ after 9:00PM.

Our kitchen is open until 9:00PM, with weekly specials and a menu crafted by Chef Carolyn. Come early for dinner!

ARTIST BIO:

"Randy Steele is an award winning banjo pickin' singer/songwriter from Chattanooga, Tennessee. His first solo album was released in early 2017 followed by an EP released in the summer of 2018. Both albums were met with critical acclaim and spotlights from dozens of music critics, including Relix Magazine, No Depression, and The Bluegrass Situation. In 2018 Steele won an Independent Music Award for Bluegrass 'Song of the Year' for "Mobile Soon" and was also selected as a Finalist in the New Song LEAF Songwriting Competition. Steele then spent 2019 hard on the road clocking in 90 shows in 17 states in 47 cities before being forced off the road by the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic. 2021 started off with a successful spring tour in South Carolina and a summer full of full band and solo shows. Randy began recording his next album in May 2021 with legendary songwriter Darrell Scott in the producer role and is currently booking shows and festivals in a few select repeating markets for both solo and full bluegrass band performances."