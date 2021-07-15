Randy Steele

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Randy Steele

Randy Steele will take the Wanderlinger stage on Thursday, July 15, for a solo show!

Doors 7:00PM | Show 8:00PM | Cover $7.

21+ after 9:00PM.

Our kitchen is open until 9:00PM, with weekly specials and a menu crafted by Chef Carolyn. Come early for dinner!

ARTIST BIO:

"Randy Steele is an award winning banjo pickin' singer/songwriter from Chattanooga, Tennessee. His first solo album was released in early 2017 followed by an EP released in the summer of 2018. Both albums were met with critical acclaim and spotlights from dozens of music critics, including Relix Magazine, No Depression, and The Bluegrass Situation. In 2018 Steele won an Independent Music Award for Bluegrass 'Song of the Year' for "Mobile Soon" and was also selected as a Finalist in the New Song LEAF Songwriting Competition. Steele then spent 2019 hard on the road clocking in 90 shows in 17 states in 47 cities before being forced off the road by the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic. 2021 started off with a successful spring tour in South Carolina and a summer full of full band and solo shows. Randy began recording his next album in May 2021 with legendary songwriter Darrell Scott in the producer role and is currently booking shows and festivals in a few select repeating markets for both solo and full bluegrass band performances."

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
4232697979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Randy Steele - 2021-07-15 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Randy Steele - 2021-07-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Randy Steele - 2021-07-15 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Randy Steele - 2021-07-15 19:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

July 9, 2021

Saturday

July 10, 2021

Sunday

July 11, 2021

Monday

July 12, 2021

Tuesday

July 13, 2021

Wednesday

July 14, 2021

Thursday

July 15, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours