Randy Steele

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Randy Steele offers a musical journey and masterful storytelling through his original banjo music, melding the best elements of Bluegrass and Country music. He can be heard here and across the oceans as long-time frontman with Slim Pickins or with his concurrent career as an emerging solo artist.

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
