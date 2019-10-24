Randy Steele offers a musical journey and masterful storytelling through his original banjo music, melding the best elements of Bluegrass and Country music. He can be heard here and across the oceans as long-time frontman with Slim Pickins or with his concurrent career as an emerging solo artist.
Randy Steele
Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Wednesday
-
Charity & FundraisersRaise the Roof Luncheon
-
Education & LearningGoals: Finish 2019 Strong
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsExhibit Reception
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Kimmie J. Soul
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with Austin Channing Brown
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPaint Making with Natural Earth Pigments
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatWags N' Wheels Car Show
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPaint Making with Natural Earth Pigments
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
-
Education & LearningLetting Go of Perfectionism: Understanding Shame
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Festivals & FairsWine Over Water