How to Rapidly Pivot Your Business Online in Response to COVID-19 Closings - ONLINE CLASS

How to Rapidly Pivot Your Business Online in Response to COVID-19 Closings

If you have a business where you previously worked with people in person and you need to start serving clients online, this workshop will teach you how to approach developing a new offering in your business quickly. You'll learn which clients to approach, how to find out what a good offering would be, and how to rapidly create that offering so that you can bring cash into your business as quickly as possible. By pivoting your business online, you'll be able to preserve your small business so that you can continue to operate and pay your bills until things return to normal.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Dulin, MEng, has taught yoga for 20 years. However, yoga was not her main source of support for most of her life. Prior to starting up her business Get a Bigger Boat, Suzanne made her living developing new projects in engineering and software. She worked with such businesses as the BellSouth Cellular R&D Lab, Hughes, and Motorola. When she returned to school to get her Masters in Engineering Management, the head of her department taught her the skills to start up her own business. Suzanne now enjoys helping others find their authentic voices as they turn their own passion projects into sustainable businesses.