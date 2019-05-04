Rappelling - Level 1

Sucka Cave City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Rappelling, the act of descending a rope is an essential skill and a lot of fun! Our professional rock climbing instructor will teach you different types of rappels and guide you through the experience of rappelling. Class size is limited to ensure that you get individualized attention, as well as the opportunity to rappel multiple times. This course is designed for beginners looking for a new experience, climbers looking to advance their knowledge, and backpackers who need rappelling training.

Acquire confidence with equipment application

Have fun learning a new activity (rappelling) in the outdoors

Develop rappelling techniques

Understand the advantages/disadvantages of single rope and double rope rappels

Discover strategies to minimize typical rappelling problems

Sucka Cave City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
