Let Raqs Top 40 take you on an exciting journey to the lands of the pyramids and exotic bazaars!

Raqs Top 40 Bellydance show is an exciting (and educational) Middle Eastern dance show hosted by local bellydancer, Alexandria, and will feature dancers from around the Southeast. This show will include performances to a selection of the top 40 songs every bellydancer should know. These are well loved songs that have stood the test of time. Some dancers will perform to the classic versions of their selected song while others may choose a modernized version.

Show is family friendly

Doors open at 7:30 show begins at 8:00

Tickets are $12 in advance and are available at www.alexandria1.com. Advance ticket sales end 08/18/17. Tickets will be $17 at the door.