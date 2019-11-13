Raw Desserts? Fork Yeah!

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

What would you say if we told that you could actually have your (raw) cake and eat it too? For those of us with a sweet tooth, raw desserts offer a version of OMG heaven. Chef Diane Hoch specializes in guilt-free indulgent offerings and is excited to share how to create them with you. The result is pure, unadulterated, gluten-free, dairy-free, wheat-free and completely guilt-free indulgence.

What will we cover?

This class will provide a comprehensive and easy to follow introduction into how to create decadent raw desserts. We will cover:

How desserts can actually be healthy

Pantry and kitchen essentials

Techniques for achieving optimum texture and taste

Raw desserts demo and tasting

About the teacher:

Diane Hoch is a Nutritional Health Counselor and Natural Foods Chef witha passion for sharing healthy eating with the community, inspiring, energizing and motivating others with fabulous and simple ways to create delicious food. A recent Chattanooga transplant, she is excited to bring her traveling Cooking School "The Food Evolution" to partner with local businesses, legends, and private citizens alike! If you'd like to know more, check out her website www.thefoodevolution.com or instagram The Food Evolution for food photos!

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
