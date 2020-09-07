Raymond Massey in William Cameron Menzies' Things to Come

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Raymond Massey in William Cameron Menzies' Things to Come 

A landmark collaboration between writer H.G. WELLS, producer ALEXANDER KORDA, and designer and director WILLIAM CAMERON MENZIES, the 1936 film THINGS TO COME is a science-fiction film like no other, a prescient political work that predicts a century of turmoil and progress.

Skipping through time, THINGS TO COME bears witness to world war, disease, dictatorship, and, finally, utopia.

Conceived, written, and overseen by Wells himself as an adaptation of his own work, this megabudget production, the most ambitious ever from Korda’s LONDON FILMS, is a triumph of imagination and technical audacity."

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

September 5, 2020

Sunday

September 6, 2020

Monday

September 7, 2020

Tuesday

September 8, 2020

Wednesday

September 9, 2020

Thursday

September 10, 2020

Friday

September 11, 2020

