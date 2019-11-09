For one night only, Re-formations, a solo pop up art show of Misty Ogle Semanco's current work will be showing Saturday night, November 9th, from 6:00 - 9:00 at 199 River Street, Ste A, 37405 (Coolidge Park). Parking is available in the gravel lot outside the building, in the park, or upstairs on Frazier Ave. The exhibit will include Misty's current paintings up for sale as well as numerous small items such as: keepsake boxes, prints, magnets, stickers, and more! Light refreshments will be served as well as a selection of wine. All items can be taken home at the time of purchase. If you are not able to make the show, all of Misty's remaining available works will be listed for sale in her online store after the event at mistyogle.com. Hope to see you there!
Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show
Coolidge Park 199 River Street, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsLookout Farmers Market
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsNovember Nights: Paperclay Moon Ornaments
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Wyatt Quartet
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningTransform Us: Workshop & Exhibit
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Thursday
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsScott Hill and Tatiana Hill Exhibit Opening
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsEames: A Retrospective
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsCreating a 2020 Vision Board
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsWilderness First Aid with NOLS and REI
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Theater & DanceDragsGiving Drag Brunch
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPainting in Watercolor with Margaret Park
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
Monday
-
Talks & ReadingsWriting for Stress Relief
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatFall Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live MusicThe Quebe Sisters Concert to benefit Metanoia Prison Ministries
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Politics & Activism Talks & ReadingsChattanooga Writers' Guild, monthly meeting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night