Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show

to Google Calendar - Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show - 2019-11-09 18:00:00

Coolidge Park 199 River Street, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

For one night only, Re-formations, a solo pop up art show of Misty Ogle Semanco's current work will be showing Saturday night, November 9th, from 6:00 - 9:00 at 199 River Street, Ste A, 37405 (Coolidge Park). Parking is available in the gravel lot outside the building, in the park, or upstairs on Frazier Ave. The exhibit will include Misty's current paintings up for sale as well as numerous small items such as: keepsake boxes, prints, magnets, stickers, and more! Light refreshments will be served as well as a selection of wine. All items can be taken home at the time of purchase. If you are not able to make the show, all of Misty's remaining available works will be listed for sale in her online store after the event at mistyogle.com. Hope to see you there!

Info

Coolidge Park 199 River Street, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
4233043781
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show - 2019-11-09 18:00:00
DI 16.44

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 6, 2019

Thursday

November 7, 2019

Friday

November 8, 2019

Saturday

November 9, 2019

Sunday

November 10, 2019

Monday

November 11, 2019

Tuesday

November 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours