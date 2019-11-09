Re-formations - Pop Up Art Show

For one night only, Re-formations, a solo pop up art show of Misty Ogle Semanco's current work will be showing Saturday night, November 9th, from 6:00 - 9:00 at 199 River Street, Ste A, 37405 (Coolidge Park). Parking is available in the gravel lot outside the building, in the park, or upstairs on Frazier Ave. The exhibit will include Misty's current paintings up for sale as well as numerous small items such as: keepsake boxes, prints, magnets, stickers, and more! Light refreshments will be served as well as a selection of wine. All items can be taken home at the time of purchase. If you are not able to make the show, all of Misty's remaining available works will be listed for sale in her online store after the event at mistyogle.com. Hope to see you there!