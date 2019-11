Dress in your finest Roaring 20’s attire and dance the night away with the 10 piece band – Gwen Hughes and The Retro Kats. Doors open at 8 pm and the band starts at 9:30 pm. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served until 10 pm with a champagne toast at midnight. A dessert & coffee bar along with late-night light snacks will follow. Tickets are $150 per person

Ticket Includes:

• Full Bar

• Heavy Hors D’oeuvres

• Party Favors

• Midnight Champagne Toast

• Dessert & Coffee Bar

• Late Night Light Snacks