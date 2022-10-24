ReadersMagnet EMPIRE State Book Tour: A Travel to the World of Books

to

Great New York Flea Market 143 Park Industrial Blvd., Ringgold, Georgia

This fall season, ReadersMagnet will take you to the Empire State Book Tour— physically and virtually. The book tour will kick-start with The Festival of Storytellers (TFOS), which is now in Chapter 3. TFOS 3 will run from October 24 to November 6, 2022, at www.thefestivalofstorytellers.com.

Similar to TFOS, the Book Confab is a unique creation of ReadersMagnet to be held at 72 Warren St., New York, New York from October 28 to 30, 2022.

Lastly, we will have New York Library Association Conference and Trade Show in Saratoga Springs, New York on November 3 and 4, 2022.

Talk to us at 1-800-805-0762 or send us a message at info@readersmagnet.com. Visit The Festival of Storytellers website and register through www.thefestivalofstorytellers.com/?source=evpa today to get an exciting and wonderful book tour experience at the comfort of your home!

Info

Great New York Flea Market 143 Park Industrial Blvd., Ringgold, Georgia
Business & Career
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ReadersMagnet EMPIRE State Book Tour: A Travel to the World of Books - 2022-10-24 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ReadersMagnet EMPIRE State Book Tour: A Travel to the World of Books - 2022-10-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ReadersMagnet EMPIRE State Book Tour: A Travel to the World of Books - 2022-10-24 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ReadersMagnet EMPIRE State Book Tour: A Travel to the World of Books - 2022-10-24 09:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 1, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Friday

September 2, 2022

Saturday

September 3, 2022

Sunday

September 4, 2022

Monday

September 5, 2022

Tuesday

September 6, 2022

Wednesday

September 7, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours