Ready, Set, Unite! Walk for Child Abuse Prevention

The Helen Ross McNabb Center will host a free event to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month on Friday, April 5 at Coolidge Park Stage, downtown Chattanooga. No registration is required to attend this free event.

Who: Helen Ross McNabb Center

What: Attendees will take a short walk around Coolidge Park in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The community is asked to wear royal blue, the designated color of child abuse prevention and will be given pinwheels, the symbol of hope for child abuse survivors.

When: Friday, April 5, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Coolidge Stage Park, downtown, Chattanooga, TN

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

3:00 p.m.: Information fair opens with family friendly activities

3:30 p.m.: Opening remarks of an inspiring story of overcoming child abuse

3:45 p.m.: Ready, Set, Unite! Prevention Walk begins

4:00 p.m.: Walk concludes

4:30 p.m.: Event concludes