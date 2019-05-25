Real Betis vs Chattanooga FC

La Liga giants Real Betis of Seville, Spain will visit Chattanooga FC Saturday, May 25th as part of the International Exhibition Series Powered by EPB. This will be the first time Betis has played in the US.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our players to match up against some of the world’s best players,” said Sheldon Grizzle, President, Chattanooga FC. “Betis is one of Europe’s most storied clubs and soccer fans throughout the Southeast will now have a unique chance to see them up close in Chattanooga. Bringing the world’s game to Chattanooga has long been in our DNA and we are honored to offer this to our fans, players, and coaching staff.”

Real Betis was established in 1907, and over the last century they have won 12 Spanish championships and played in numerous Europa and Champions League matches. Betis is known for bringing talented internationals to their team including current Mexican National Team captain Andrés Guardado and 18 year old Mexican phenom Diego Lainez.

“Chattanooga FC is a young club with a lot of potential and great interest on expanding on the US soccer market” said Ramon Alarcon, Real Betis General Manager. “It will be a fantastic opportunity for Real Betis Balompie to play in the central Southeast market with a large Spanish speaking community. We are excited to enjoy the atmosphere at the Finley Stadium on the 25th of May.”

Bill Elliott, Head Coach and General Manager, of Chattanooga FC remarked, “We are blessed to compete against a major club from La Liga like Real Betis. Chattanooga FC coaches, players and supporters look forward to another opportunity to showcase our team and our city.”

Tickets for the Memorial Day weekend match are now on sale on the Chattanooga FC website and are $30 in advance, $40 the day of the game. This match is INCLUDED for season pass holders.

The organizers are expecting a big crowd for the match so fans are encouraged to get tickets and season passes early.