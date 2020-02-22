Reclamation Book Signing: Chattanooga!

Stop in on February 22 at 4pm for a conversation with Star Line favorite author Hannah Rials, a Q&A, and a book signing of the eagerly anticipated book Reclamation! A long time friend of the shop and Chattanooga native, we’re thrilled to welcome Hannah back to celebrate her third and last installment of the Cheyenne Lane Trilogy. Learn more about the trilogy here: https://www.hannaherials.com

Deuxsang teen, Cheyenne Lane has grown a lot over the last several years. Her trust in her vampire community is as muddy as the waters of a New Orleans bog even though distinguishing friend from foe has become a few shades easier. As much as she would prefer to be a normal teenager, her Ascension, enrollment at Clandestine, and her incarceration have forced her into the role of leader and a force to be reckoned with. But her world is also shattered and she’s led her friends and family to the slaughter. Now with their blood on her hands, she is captive to the most powerful vampire in the world. Lamia plans to use Cheyenne, and Jason Lacroix, to rule the world with her army of vampires who can now walk in the daylight. Lamia will do whatever it takes to maker her future a reality . But Cheyenne will not be used. No matter how powerful the enemy, Cheyenne will not allow the people she loves to be destroyed. She knows she’s not alone- Eli is ready to do whatever it takes to set Cheyenne free and end the vampires’ reign. When they are together, their powers can move the earth. But is that power strong enough to stop Lamia’s vision from coming true? Everyone’s future is in the balance, and the only thing that’s certain is that Cheyenne and her crew of witches and Deuxsang aren’t going down without a fight.