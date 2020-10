Record Club Night: Grateful Dead

It's the last Thursday of the month, and it's also Halloweekend! So we are spinning Dead records all night. Join us for our weekly record club night featuring Grateful Dead. Bring in your favorite Dead vinyl and we will add it to the queue.

Terrapin Thursday Beer Special

$3.00 Up-Hi IPA

$3.50 Dancing Gummy Bear

$4.00 Recreationale (tall boys)

Indoor & Outdoor seating available.

Masks required until seated at your table.