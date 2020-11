Record Club Night: Grateful Dead

Every Thursday we host record club. We usually have Grateful Dead nights on the last Thursday of every month, but since we will be closed next week, we are hosting it early this month! Bring in your favorite Dead vinyl and we will add it to the queue.

Indoor & outdoor seating is available.

Masks are REQUIRED unless seated at your table.

Beer bar will be open. No food vendor tonight, so feel free to bring in your own food or take out!