Record Club Night: Patron's Choice

On Thursdays we spin records. We typically choose a specific genre, but this week is up to you. Bring in your favorite vinyl and we will add it to the queue!

Terrapin Thursday Beer Special

$3.00 Up-Hi IPA

$3.50 Dancing Gummy Bear

$4.00 Recreationale (tall boys)

Indoor & Outdoor seating available.

Masks required until seated at your table.