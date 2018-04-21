Come join us for Record store day with an all vinyl Party with local DJs. Door proceeds will be donated to the “4th floor” at the chattanooga library. See the “Mayfield’s all killer no filler” Facebook event for more details!
Record Store Day All Analog DJ Party
The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
