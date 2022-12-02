× Expand Kate Hackney Copy of Red Bank Jubilee Flyer Final Version - 3 City of Red Bank Christmas Parade and Festival

RED BANK, TN (November 4, 2022) - The City of Red Bank is excited to announce that their annual Christmas Parade and Festival will be held on Friday, December 2nd. The festival will begin at 4:00 and go until 8:00 pm. At 7:00 pm, the Christmas Parade will start its procession beginning at East Leawood Avenue and end at Unaka Street. Total Wrestling Entertainment (TWE), will return this year to serve as the official emcee for the parade.

The festival will be held at the Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road. Participants can shop the 40+ local vendors along with enjoying multiple food trucks, a beer garden, and pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus after the parade. Limited edition Red Bank Christmas T-shirts will also be available for sale this year with the proceeds going toward funding next year’s Christmas parade. The evening of holiday festivities will come to a close with a special bonfire hosted by the Red Bank Fire Department.

“We would love to welcome everyone to this year’s Christmas Parade and Festival,” said Kate Hackney, Public Works Office Manager for Red Bank. “There will be lots of vendors, food trucks, a beer wonderland, and a bonfire put on by the Red Bank Fire Department. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be there to take wish lists and pictures with the children. The city cannot wait to put on this event for everyone in Red Bank and the surrounding communities.”

Red Bank will be accepting applications for vendors and for parade participants until November 18th. Go to https://www.redbanktn.gov and click on “Citizen Portal” at the top. There, interested participants can fill out the appropriate application for the parade or to be a vendor at the festival.

For updates and more information about the Festival, go to the City’s website https://www.redbanktn.gov or Facebook @redbanktn.