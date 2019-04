Red Clay Rising is a celebration of Cherokee life, women's power, and poetry.

Together, we will gather at historic Red Clay State Park. We will learn about the Cherokee way of life and how women are rising up to end injustice and bring healing. Then we will create poems, share stories, and hike this beautiful park together.

All are welcome.

Learn more and register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-clay-rising-tickets-56366367322