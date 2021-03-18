Red Couch Sessions

to

Pax Breu Ruim 516 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Red Couch Sessions

Starting Thursday, March 18 and every 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month.

TIME: 7 - 9 pm

Cart & Seoul will be serving up treats from the hottest selling food truck in Chattanooga.

It’s a chill singer-songwriter event with their guitars or whatever else they want to create tunes with.

Inaugural RCS @PBR will be hosted by Richard Daigle and will feature Shawnessey Cargile on couch.

This will be a safely socially distanced event. Masks required while moving around, no standing. Our tables are spread out. The garage door will be at least half-raised. We request attendees be considerate of others; some of us have been vaccinated, others not yet.

We will have tables outside and patio heaters on (if necessary).

Let’s work together to bring back music and cool venues.

Taylor will be behind bar to serve you.

Hope to see you!

Info

Pax Breu Ruim 516 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Red Couch Sessions - 2021-03-18 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Red Couch Sessions - 2021-03-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Red Couch Sessions - 2021-03-18 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Red Couch Sessions - 2021-03-18 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 19, 2021

Saturday

March 20, 2021

Sunday

March 21, 2021

Monday

March 22, 2021

Tuesday

March 23, 2021

Wednesday

March 24, 2021

Thursday

March 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours