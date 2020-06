Red Cross Blood Drive

In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has significantly increased. Are you looking for a way to serve? This is our opportunity to help. Join us as we team up with American Red Cross Blood Donors for a Blood Drive June 17th!

** To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: springhill019 **

ALL donors will be entered into a drawing for a 1 night stay with us!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/603783743582870/