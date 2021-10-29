× Expand Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House 683x580 Red Hot Online Auction_RMH The Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House is hosting a Red Hot Online Auction to raise funds to renovate the House! Bidding opens Oct. 29 and closes Nov. 8 at noon.

The Red Hot ONLINE Auction is celebrating Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga's 30th year of providing families of very sick children with the care and resources they need to receive the best medical care in the region.

https://one.bidpal.net/redhotauction

In celebration of this milestone of service, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga is raising funds from this event to keep families close to their child in the hospital and renovate the great kitchen and replace appliances in each kitchen/den.

The Renovation Campaign is primarily being launched to improve the "help yourself" kitchen and dining areas where all common meals are prepared and served and to make every guest room as welcoming as possible. Our $750,000 capital campaign will make it possible to renovate 10 different components of the Ronald McDonald House. Some areas have not been renovated since the House was built in 1990!