Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches

to Google Calendar - Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - 2019-08-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - 2019-08-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - 2019-08-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - 2019-08-31 20:00:00

Charles & Myrtle's Coffeehouse 105 McBrien rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Marrying the classic country blues, hard-driving western swing, and toe-tapping rockabilly of West Virginia's Blue Yonder with the multi-cultural world rhythms, folk traditions, Americana, New Orleans influences, and 1920s stylings of New York City's Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches, this summer's co-headlining ‘Red Hot Summer Tour’ is one of the most musically exciting of the year. In addition to a set of music from each act, the two groups will do some collective jamming at the end. Bring your dancing shoes!

Info

Charles & Myrtle's Coffeehouse 105 McBrien rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - 2019-08-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - 2019-08-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - 2019-08-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - 2019-08-31 20:00:00
DI 16.33

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Wednesday

August 21, 2019

Thursday

August 22, 2019

Friday

August 23, 2019

Saturday

August 24, 2019

Sunday

August 25, 2019

Monday

August 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours