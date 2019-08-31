Red Hot Summer Tour feat. Blue Yonder & Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches

Marrying the classic country blues, hard-driving western swing, and toe-tapping rockabilly of West Virginia's Blue Yonder with the multi-cultural world rhythms, folk traditions, Americana, New Orleans influences, and 1920s stylings of New York City's Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches, this summer's co-headlining ‘Red Hot Summer Tour’ is one of the most musically exciting of the year. In addition to a set of music from each act, the two groups will do some collective jamming at the end. Bring your dancing shoes!